Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro now available globally: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi has finally decided to roll out the Smart Band 7 Pro in the global market. The new wearable from the company is more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker. This is the first Pro Smart Band model and showcasing that the Mi Band lineup has been growing. Xiaomi is bringing the Smart Band 7 Pro to the world after making the device available in July for the Chinese market.

The Smart Band 7 Pro has an AMOLED display which includes the Always-On-Display feature and built-in GPS for a smooth navigation experience. The wearable runs on a revised UI and comes with a convenient ambient light sensor which is capable to adjust the screen brightness as per the requirement.

The smartwatch comes with a fitness tracking kit which further includes features like all-day SpO2, heart rate monitoring, an inbuilt GPS for the runners, and around 117 sport tracking modes which have been designed for the users. There is also an on-device running coach feature which helps the user to experience a choice of around ten pre-planned programs which could help them to build stamina or improvize their performance.

The watch has been designed for watersports too, as it includes a 5ATM water resistance rating for swimmers and around 12 days of battery life. The Smart Band 7 Pro is available for purchase in the European market at €99 ($97) which is around Rs 7,941 in the Indian currency (by the time of writing).

