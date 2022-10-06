Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities of India: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel

Bharti Airtel has launched the new Airtel 5G plus service in eight cities in India. Customers from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nagpur, Varanasi and Siliguri could start using the new Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio 5G Beta trial to start in 4 cities- All you need to know

Customers who own a 5G handset will get access to the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus comes with three advantages for customers:

First, it runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This ensures that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Second, the company promises to deliver the best experience – between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than today coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection.

Finally, Airtel 5G Plus network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

Benefits of Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel 5G Plus will support the entire portfolio of services which the company has been offering to date. Also, it will allow superfast access to HD video streaming, multiple chatting, gaming, instantly uploading pictures and more.

With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment.” Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.” Vittal added.

To recall, 5G was launched on October 1 by PM Modi at India Mobile Congress.

