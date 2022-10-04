Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. YouTube Update: Only Premium subscribers could play 4K videos

YouTube Update: Only Premium subscribers could play 4K videos

YouTube, a Google-owned video streaming platform is said to be updating the platform and restricting the users from the access of 4K videos. It is reported that the platform might give access to only Premium subscribers. Some Reddit and Twitter users have mentioned to witness the changes on iOS.

India TV Tech Desk Reported By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: October 04, 2022 16:07 IST
YouTube
Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube might reportedly limit access to 4K videos to only users of its Premium service.

According to MacRumors, some users on Reddit and Twitter mentioned that they have started to notice that on iOS, and presumably across other platforms also.

However, not all users are seeing the 4K quality option blocked behind YouTube's paywall, and it is unclear if YouTube plans to move forward with this.

A standard YouTube Premium plan costs $11.99 in the US and includes ad-free videos, background playback, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing.

The platform recently said it is testing a new feature in its mobile app with its Premium subscribers that allows them to zoom in on any video.

The latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos -- and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view.

To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube's settings menu either on your phone or from the website. If you are subscribed to YouTube Premium, there should be a "try new features" section.

Latest Technology News

IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News