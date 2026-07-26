In reach out to Gen Zs, PM Modi urges youth to connect with border villages to help build 'Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi:

Day after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached out to the Gen Z and the youth, as he interacted with the participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village programme 2026 via video conferencing.

During the interaction with the participants, the prime minister said it is important for the youth to visit India's border villages and live the life their. At border villages, the priority of people is the country and how vigilant they are for the country, he said.

PM Modi said he was quite impressed over how actively the youth participated in the Viksit Vibrant Village initiative, which he said is a testament to the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He also recalled that he always spends the Diwali with troops deployed at borders.

The prime minister also reiterated that youth's participation is crucial for making India 'viksit' (developed). He said the more the youth connects with border villages, the more it would help them understand India and participate in its development.

"Our aim was for the youth of our nation to gain firsthand experience of all these aspects. The enthusiasm displayed by the youth across the country has been remarkable. Approximately, 3 lakh young people participated in this initiative, and over 400 were selected," he said.

"You all spent a week in these remote villages—places that were previously unfamiliar to you. You endeavored to experience life there, integrated with the local community, and connected your own culture with theirs. There could hardly be a better example of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," he added.

Participants share their experience

During the interaction, the participants shared their experiences on visiting the different border villages of India and told the prime minister that the Gen Z remains dedicated to fulfilling the vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

"For us, Gen Z stands for Nation Building; Gen Z stands for Character Building; GenZ is synonymous with Service; Gen Z represents Innovation, meaning Gen Z stands for 'Nation First'," Divyanshu Joshi, a participant, told PM Modi.

Another participant, meanwhile, said she thought there would no mobile network or electricity in border villages, but she was amazed to see that the situation was entirely different there. She said the transformation was possible because of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

"When I traveled to Chango, I had prepared myself based on what I had seen in online reels: thinking there would be no mobile network or electricity. But when I actually set out and saw the towering mountains and the well-constructed, sturdy roads winding along the steep slopes, I was amazed. I spoke to the locals and asked how this came to be; they told me that none of this existed before and they used to face great hardships," she told PM Modi.

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