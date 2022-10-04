Reliance Jio 5G Beta trial to start in 4 cities on Dussehra- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

Reliance Jio has announced to roll out its Beta trial for the True-5G services on Dussehra i.e., October 5, for the Jio users in four cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. ALSO READ: Vi launches 5G at India Mobile Congress 2022- How to experience the fastest internet?

During the Beta trial phase, only the invited customers in these four cities will get access to unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds. ALSO READ: Does my smartphone support 5G?

The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced once the existing four cities will get ready, said the company.

The company further stated that the selected users will continue to use the Beta trial for 5G "until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer."

Reliance said that the invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will automatically be upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without any need of changing the existing Jio SIM or 5G devices.

Akash M. Ambani, the Chairman at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said that PM Modi has given a clarion call for accelerating the rolling-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India.

"In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size," said Ambani.

Jio said it is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from.

Inputs from IANS

