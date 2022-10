Vi launches 5G at India Mobile Congress 2022- How to experience the fastest internet?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vi launches 5G at India Mobile Congress 2022- How to experience 5G?

Vi, Vodafone-Idea, a known telecom operator of the country has brought in the Live 5G experience for its users at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 which is taking place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G was launched yesterday by the Prime Minister of India at the inauguration ceremony of the industry conference. Vi has invited all its users in Delhi to experience the next-gen 5G technology at the event.

Vi has said that they believe that the 5G will catalyse digital economy growth by ushering industry 4.0 for enterprise efficiency and productivity and provide smarter and safer solutions for our cities, businesses and citizens. 5G can bring transformational impact in various areas such as Agriculture, Education and Healthcare, significantly accelerating the socio-economic development of the country.

Through partnerships with ecosystem players, Vi has developed a diverse range of India-specific use cases for enterprises and consumers of tomorrow. Vi is also giving a glimpse of 5G services to its users through a range of exciting experiences with Cloud Gaming, VR, and 5G Run among others at IMC 2022 in addition to showcasing the use cases related to Health, Safety and Security.

Akshaya Moondra, CEO, of Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “Vi is ready for the next journey of growth with 5G technology, where a connected world with limitless digital solutions will soon be the new norm. Vi 5G technology solutions showcase a whole new world of limitless possibilities across various domains, promising a new era of technology advancement in India. With the progressive rollout of the Vi 5G network and services over the next few years, I am confident that our 5G solutions will bring a better tomorrow that will transform the customer experience, enhance business performance, and positively impact people, driving the digital economy growth in the country.”

To further strengthen its enterprise offerings and provide new opportunities for business growth in the emerging 5G era, Vi has been showcasing a range of futuristic solutions for enterprises at IMC 2022.

These include - Connected Healthcare, a revolutionary innovation that will transform how future emergency medical assistance is delivered by connecting patients, remote medical experts and ambulance workers in real-time, in partnership with L&T Smart World; Worker Safety with Digital Twin which leverages the power of 5G to create a digital twin of an underground construction site to ensure Worker Safety through real-time remote supervision, in partnership with Athonet, a leading technology provider of private mobile networks and Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS); Private Network solution to cater to the growing connectivity requirements at large facilities through a credible real-world deployment use case with L&T Smart World and Nokia; Public Safety using 5G network and AI in partnership with L&T Smart World; IoT Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV); among others.

Vi’s IMC showcases also include technology use cases for social transformation including SmartAgri, a revolutionary deployment for the agriculture sector using IoT, sensors, Cloud and AI to provide precise, real-time and localised farm advisories to small and marginal farmers and enhance their livelihood; and Gurushala, a cloud-based collaborative knowledge exchange platform for teachers and students.

Reinventing consumer experience, Vi is showcasing Immersive Mobile 5G Cloud Gaming along with CareGame which aims to leverage the super speed, robust connections, and low latency of 5G to facilitate a smooth cloud gaming experience for its mobile gaming enthusiasts; Immersive Experience for users to access a variety of content through high resolution and life-like experience of any tourist/ historical/ adventure locations & events from anywhere via 360° VR; and other exciting games such as Vi Amazing Hunt and Vi Speed Run allowing Vi users on 5G devices to experience the technology.

To drive 5G ecosystem development in the country for faster adoption of services, Vi has partnered with leading device OEMs namely Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme and is engaged with other large OEMs to have Vi 5G provisioned for its users in time for the market roll-out.

Visitors of the India Mobile Congress 2022 can visit the Vi booth at Hall 4; No. 4.15 to experience 5G.

