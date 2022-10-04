Does my smartphone support 5G?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5G

Narendra Modi inaugurated the 5G services in India on October 1 at India Mobile Congress 2022 and leading telecom providers of the country- Reliance Jio, VI and Airtel also graced the inauguration and further confirmed their plans to roll out the service. Also, 5G is officially running successfully in 4 cities of the country- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. And other 9 cities will get the service soon, as a part of the first phase of deployment.

But many of you must be thinking of the changes and what the major difference this service holds is, and if your device is 5G enabled or not. Here is a quick guide to help you out of this confusion. ALSO READ: PM Modi interacts with Delhi Metro tunnel workers via live Vi 5G network

Image Source : INDIA TV5G

5G-enabled smartphones in India

In today’s time, most of the premium smartphones or flagship handsets being launched by smartphone makers in the past 2 years comes with 5G support. ALSO READ: WhatsApp safety features to stay safe in today’s digital world

To name a few, Samsung Galaxy S21 series and above, Apple iPhone A13 series and above, ASUS ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 6, Realme GT Edition and above, and OnePlus 9 series and above are a few smartphones from the leading brands which support 5G network.

Also, some company already started to sell 5G-enabled devices, so if you own a device which is as old as 2 years, then the possibility is that it might support 5G connectivity.

Steps to check if your smartphone supports 5G or not:

Open the Settings folder

Click or tap on Connections

Now tap on Mobile Networks

In Mobile Networks, click on Network mode

Now if you see option 2G/3G/4G/5G (auto connect), this means that the smartphone supports 5G. And if your device does not show 5G in the sequence, means it does not support the latest technology

Image Source : FREEPIK5G

Things you need to know about using 5G on your smartphone

There are a few factors which one must know about the 5G service. The first thing is that you need to know if the 5G service is available in your area. Secondly, check if your smartphone and SIM support 5G. Third thing, ensure that your smartphone’s network mode is set to 5G.

Latest Technology News