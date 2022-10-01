Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi launched 5G internet in India: 13 cities will get 5G services in the first phase- Everything you must know

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India has inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress which is taking place in Pragati Maidan at New Delhi. PM Modi has officially launched the 5G internet services in the nation and India’s three leading telecom operators- Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea demonstrated the 5G internet connection at the live launch event. ALSO READ: Digital India has given every citizen a space: PM Modi at 5G services launch

Akash Ambani, Chairman at Reliance Jio gave a demo to PM Modi who wore the AI-powered glasses during the launch. The PM was demonstrated with the blazing fast speed of the new 5G internet and is expected to revolutionize the internet speed across the world. Mukesh Amabni said that Reliance Jio will offer the most affordable rates for 5G services by December 2023. ALSO READ: Prime Minister to launch 5G services in India at 6th India Mobile Congress 2022: All you need to know

What is the strength of 5G?

5G technology is the latest and the fastest internet technology, which claims to provide high data rate, seamless coverage, highly reliable communications and low latency during the internet usage. It will further increase energy efficiency, network efficiency and spectrum efficiency, an official release claimed.

Which cities will receive the 5G services in the first phase?

There are 13 cities which will get the 5G services in the first phase. These 13 cities are:

Delhi Gurugram Mumbai Pune Kolkata Lucknow Bengaluru Chandigarh Ahmedabad Gandhinagar Chennai Hyderabad Jamnagar

4 cities including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai will receive the 5G speed today itself, but in selected areas. The 5G internet connection is expected to be 10 times faster than 4G internet.

When will the entire country get the 5G services?

It has been stated that the overall rollout will take some months to reach the entire nation and telecom service providers are already working on it.

What will be the charges for 5G services?

The price of 5G internet services are expected to be nearly around the 4G network tariffs..

Reliance, Vodaphone Idea, Airtel and the Adani group were the major bidders for the 5G spectrum auction which took place earlier this year, with the highest bids- around Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the 5G spectrum.

Reliance Jio has claimed that India will be the fastest country to adopt the 5G internet and the telecom giant further said that they will extend 5G coverage across the country by 2023.

On the other hand, Airtel stated that they will provide full coverage of 5G by 2024.

