Motorola launches moto e32 at Rs 10,499

Motorola has launched a new smartphone under the 'moto e' series under the affordable smartphone segment, by the name of 'moto e32'- the device features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD display, and comes with a premium design and a 50MP camera. The moto e32 will be available in a single model which will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and will be priced at Rs 10,499. The device is available on Flipkart and other leading retail stores in the country. ALSO READ: Motorola launched Moto G72 in India: Know the offers, price and availability

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery, according to the company. The new device comes with a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5-inch) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. ALSO READ: Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera and Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Know more

Crafted from high-quality materials for a premium look, the moto e32 features an IP52 water-repellant design to stand out in a crowd. It houses a 50MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera.

Additional camera features of the smartphone include Night Vision, Pro mode and Dual Capture to click images in a better way. The device comes in two colour variants -- Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

