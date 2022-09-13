Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera and Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion

Motorola has recently unleashed two new smartphones named- Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion in the Indian market. Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series chipset, and the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with a major upgradation on its camera- it features a 200-megapixel rear shooter.

Price, storage variants and colour variants:

About Moto Edge 30 Ultra

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. But as an introductory offer, the smartphone will be available at Rs 54,999. This offer will be valid for a limited period, once the smartphone will officially go on sale from September 22 onwards.

The new Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be available in two colour variants - Starlight White and Interstellar Black.

About Moto Edge 30 Fusion

On the other hand, the new Moto Edge 30 Fusion will be available at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the new Moto Edge 30 Fusion will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 for a limited period, once the device will be on sale (from September 22 onwards).

The Edge 30 Fusion smartphone will be available in two colour variants - Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold.

Where to buy it?

Both the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion will be sold via Reliance Digital and Flipkart.

The handsets could be bought during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale which is expected to start from September end and could be benefitted from more discounts.

Additional benefits?

Buyers can avail of Jio benefits which include benefits worth Rs 14,699 and Rs 10,699 partner vouchers.

Specs of Moto Edge 30 Ultra

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra features a 6.67-inches full HD+ OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM on the storage front, the device comes with a 256GB storage capacity which could be used as a UFS 3.1 storage as well. On the battery front, the handset is backed by a 4,610mAh battery which is accompanied by 125W fast charging Type-C charger, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

As mentioned earlier, the camera is the main highlight of the handset- as it features a triple rear camera setup which includes a primary 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the device comes with a 60-megapixel shooter.

Specs of Moto Edge 30 Fusion

The Moto Edge 30, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The smartphone runs on 8GB RAM and comes with 128GB of internal storage. backed by a 4,400mAh battery, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion will support 68W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary shooter which has an ultra-wide angle lens with a macro option, and the third camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor shooter. In the front, the device comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the Moto Edge 30 Fusion.

Latest Technology News