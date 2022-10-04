Motorola launched Moto G72 in India: Know the offers, price and availability

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto G72

Motorola has announced to launch of the new Moto G72 smartphone in the Indian market. The latest smartphone from the American manufacturing company is the latest addition to the G-series of smartphones and is a successor to Moto G71, which was launched earlier this year. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 6 added to the vintage list of the company

Features of Moto G72:

The dual SIM-enabled- new Moto G72 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with (1080x2460 resolution) and it runs on Android 12 OS and is layered with the company’s My UX skin on the top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and the device comes with 128 GB of storage capacity. which could be expanded further by a hybrid microSD card slot. ALSO READ: Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones 10 pointer review: Decent performer with long battery life

Image Source : MOTOROLA- FLIPKARTMotorola Moto G72

On the camera front, the Moto G72 comes with triple rear cameras- a 108-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of TurboPower fast charging. The Moto G72 is a 4G-only smartphone which does not support 5G network connectivity.

Image Source : MOTOROLA- FLIPKARTMotorola Moto G72

Price and Offers on Moto G72:

The Moto G72 is priced at Rs 18,999 and will come in two colour variants- Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart from October 12th from 12 noon onwards and as a part of the launch, Flipkart will offer the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, including an extra discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange and a further Rs 1,000 instant bank discount as well.

