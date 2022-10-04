Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Motorola launched Moto G72 in India: Know the offers, price and availability

Motorola launched Moto G72 in India: Know the offers, price and availability

Motorola has unleashed the new Moto G72 smartphone in India at Rs 18,999 and the successor of the Moto G71 will go on sale on October 12, at 12 noon. The 4G-enabled smartphone will feature a 108-megapixel rear shooter along with a number of offers and discounts on Flipkart.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 04, 2022 12:55 IST
Motorola Moto G72
Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto G72

Motorola has announced to launch of the new Moto G72 smartphone in the Indian market. The latest smartphone from the American manufacturing company is the latest addition to the G-series of smartphones and is a successor to Moto G71, which was launched earlier this year. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 6 added to the vintage list of the company

 

Features of Moto G72:

The dual SIM-enabled- new Moto G72 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with (1080x2460 resolution) and it runs on Android 12 OS and is layered with the company’s My UX skin on the top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and the device comes with 128 GB of storage capacity. which could be expanded further by a hybrid microSD card slot. ALSO READ: Portronics Muffs A wireless headphones 10 pointer review: Decent performer with long battery life

India Tv - Motorola Moto G72

Image Source : MOTOROLA- FLIPKARTMotorola Moto G72

On the camera front, the Moto G72 comes with triple rear cameras- a 108-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of TurboPower fast charging. The Moto G72 is a 4G-only smartphone which does not support 5G network connectivity.  

India Tv - Motorola Moto G72

Image Source : MOTOROLA- FLIPKARTMotorola Moto G72
Related Stories
Motorola Event Update: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Edge X30 Pro set to launch on 11 August

Motorola Event Update: Moto Razr 2022, Moto Edge X30 Pro set to launch on 11 August

Motorola launches 'moto g32' at Rs 12,999

Motorola launches 'moto g32' at Rs 12,999

Motorola unveils Moto Razr 2022- a foldable smartphone

Motorola unveils Moto Razr 2022- a foldable smartphone

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

eSIM: How does it work, telecom plans, smartphones and more

Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera and Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Know more

Motorola Launches Moto Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera and Moto Edge 30 Fusion: Know more

Price and Offers on Moto G72: 

The Moto G72 is priced at Rs 18,999 and will come in two colour variants- Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue. 

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart from October 12th from 12 noon onwards and as a part of the launch, Flipkart will offer the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 14,999, including an extra discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange and a further Rs 1,000 instant bank discount as well.

 

Latest Technology News

IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News