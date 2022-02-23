Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG NEWSROOM Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Pre-booking starts, will go on sale from March 11

Highlights samsung galaxy s22 ultra, samsung galaxy s22, samsung galaxy s22 ultra- pre booking starts

Galaxy s22 series will go on sale on March 11

The new smartphone will be made available at various retail store and on Amazon.in

Samsung opens the window of pre-booking for its newly launched flagship Galaxy S22 series. Indian customers are eligible to pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 at various retail outlets which includes- Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10. Galaxy S22 Series will go on sale from March 11, 2022.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India said, “Young consumers in India want to interact and immerse themselves in their shopping experiences. At Samsung Live, consumers will be able to pre-book our exciting flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones through an interactive shopping experience.”.



Galaxy S22 Ultra: those who pre-book the device before midnight yesterday- on February 22 were given an offer to buy Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs. 26,999 at just 2,999 along with an upgraded bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Also, a few of the consumers were given a chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited edition gift box along with complimentary Galaxy Buds2.



Galaxy S22: During the pre-booking period, customers will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs. 11,999 alongside an upgrade bonus of up to INR 8,000.



Galaxy Watch4 series: The smartwatch which features health and wellness tracking enables the user to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse among others, making it a perfect daily companion.



Galaxy Buds2: In-ear wireless buds which deliver quality sound and are equipped with advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology.



Galaxy S22 series smartphones have been priced tagged at Rs. 72,999 for Galaxy S22 (8RAM + 128GB), and further going up to Rs. 118,999 for Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB + 512GB).