Paytm launches multipurpose Transit Card for Mumbai commuters: Here are the benefits

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has announced its partnership with the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) to launch the new Paytm Transit Card. The new card will enable the people of Mumbai to make payments for multiple purposes, including travelling via Mumbai metro, buses and trains. Also, the new Transit card will enable the user to make payments online as well as in the offline market. ALSO READ: Paytm Update: Users can check the live location and platform number of trains from the app

The all-in-one card from Paytm has been developed in line with the Government of India’s NCMC project. The card could be further used to pay the parking charges and at toll plazas as well. ALSO READ: Paytm brings Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health insurance

PPBL has developed a completely digital process to help citizens to apply for a new Paytm Transit card. Following a successful application, users have the option to get the card delivered to their doorstep or purchase it from designated sales points. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best offers and discounts on smart TVs during the sale

Also, all recharge and transactions can be tracked digitally as the prepaid card is directly linked to the Paytm Wallet, where users can just top up the wallet to use the new transit card and users will not be needed to create any separate account for the same.

Paytm Transit Card is the PPBL’s second product in the mass transit category post FASTags, which has reportedly witnessed a massive deployment across the nation. Last year, Paytm Payments Bank became the first bank in India to achieve the milestone of issuing more than 1 crore FASTags on cars.

Moreover, the bank is also India’s largest acquirer of Toll Plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program which offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution in the country. The bank has enabled around 280 toll plazas across the national and state highways to collect toll charges cashless.

Last month, Paytm started to offer train ticketing services with a new feature named ‘Live Train Status’, which enables the user to check the live location of the train and the platform where the train will arrive at certain stoppages.

Also, the digital payments and financial services company integrated ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (PMJAY) or PM Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance, enabling the users to check their eligibility and avail benefits accordingly. The move has been aligned with the Indian government’s mission of transforming the healthcare segment digitally.

