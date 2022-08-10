Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
Paytm Update: Users can check the live location and platform number of trains from the app

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: August 10, 2022 17:53 IST
Paytm
Paytm

Paytm, India’s digital payments and financial services company has further deepened its offerings for train ticketing services with the launch of a new feature — Live Train Status. The new feature enables the user to check the live location of the train and the platform number on which the train is arriving. With the Live Train Status, Paytm now fulfils all post-booking requirements of train travel. 

Through the Paytm app, users can book tickets, check PNR and train status, order food and avail of 24X7 customer support. The app provides ticket booking in over 10 languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia and more. The company brings the best offers and ensures no hidden costs or additional charges. Customers can also avail senior citizen quota, where male travellers aged 60 and above and female travellers aged 45 can book lower berth tickets. 

For further convenience, payments done via UPI come with Zero Payment Gateway (PG) charges. Additionally, Paytm Postpaid enables the users to book their tickets through IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the amount later. 

Paytm Spokesperson said: “We offer a one-stop seamless booking experience and understand that millions of train travellers require important features such as Live Train Status. We also offer the flexibility of payments with a range of payment methods like Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), net banking, debit and credit cards." 

