Paytm brings Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) health insurance

Paytm, India’s digital payments and financial services company which has been the pioneer of QR and mobile payments has integrated Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) or PM Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance to enable users to check their eligibility and avail of the benefits. This is aligned with the Indian government’s mission to drive digital transformation in healthcare.

Through the Paytm app, users can access the list of private and government hospitals that offer the benefits of PMJAY. Eligible users can quickly locate the nearest hospital, enrolled under the PMJAY scheme and access the entire spectrum of health insurance available. They can show their PMJAY health cover details on their phone to the hospital counsellors and staff.

PMJAY is a Central government scheme, which allows health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, the patient’s hospitalization expenses, post-hospital care, food facility, medicine, diagnostic and laboratory facility and more are covered. This scheme also includes COVID-19 treatment.

Paytm has also empowered citizens by offering a wide range of healthcare services including health ID creation. Users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and much more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs.

To further drive convenience, users can also call the Government helpline number 14555 to offer 24X7 assistance on the policy.

How to check PMJAY eligibility on the Paytm app:

Login to the Paytm App

Scroll down, under Paytm Health click on the PMJAY option or search for PMJAY on the search bar

Click on the Check Eligibility option

Enter your state

Fill in details i.e. Name, Ration Card, HHD number, mobile number & RSBY URN

User details with family members will be displayed

