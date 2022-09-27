Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best offers and discounts on smart TVs during the sale

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has come up with several offers on the vast range of televisions on the platform. The platform has brought in the ‘Scream for Screen’ offers with a wide range of latest televisions across 32-inches, 43-inches, and 50-inches screen sizes from top brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, LG, OnePlus and more. ALSO READ: Best deals on gadgets at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Customers will get additional offers on their SBI Credit and Debit Cards along with the EMI offers on the selected smart TVs too. ALSO READ: Acer to launch Android TV 11 range starting from Rs 14,999- Know more

We bring to you, a list of the latest smart televisions on Amazon which offers and deals from sellers that are available during the Great Indian Festival:

Smart TVs: 32-inch

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV – It comes with an HD-Ready Display to make you experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. The 20W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio support make for a complete entertainment experience. The PatchWall 4 feature delivers the IMDb rating so that you can navigate through the multiverse of incredible content from more than 30 content partners. You can avail of this for Rs 8,999

OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: It comes with HD-Ready Display which adds imagination, intelligence and fascinating value to your TV by treating it with vivid imagery with a high colour range. The 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhances the experience and delivers crystal clear sound quality. It also comes with Bezel-less designs, multi-port connectivity, powered by Android TV, and the OnePlus connect app. You can avail of this for Rs 11,499

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV: It comes with thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your home interior, for creating a better viewing experience for the user. It comes with an advanced image processor that adjusts colour for richer, more natural images of nature's true colours on your smart TV screen with Dynamic Color Enhancer. Dolby Audio provides a movie-like sound experience with more immersive theatre-quality sound at home. You can get this for Rs 12,980.

Smart TVs: 43-inches

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series: Offering a 4K Ultra HD display with 3840x2160 resolution, with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, the OnePlus Y series smart TV comes embedded with dual-band Wi-Fi. It claims to deliver theatre-like sound with 24 Watts Output Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos Decoding and is available at an effective price of Rs 25,990

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series: The Crystal 4K Series of smart TV stands under the mid-range premium TVs which comes with a 4K display, and produces around 1 billion colours. The PurColor technology enables the smart TV to display a huge range of colours to make pictures look more lifelike, all thanks to the adaptive Sound technology. The smart TV optimizes the sound based on the viewing environment and the device is available at an offer price of Rs 30,980.

Smart TVs: 50-inches and above

Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV: It delivers 4K HDR visual along with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience, says Redmi. The 15Wx2 speakers provide a stereo experience for a powerful audio experience at home. Users can discover content in 16+ languages across 25+ OTT apps with the Language Universe feature. Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is available at an offer price of Rs 27,990

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: It comes with a 4K Ultra HD display, which are claimed to be the best of Sony 4K and Google. The X14K processor gives an external noise-free and detailed boosted experience. The 20W speaker supports Dolby Audio and delivers impressive low-end sound. It further supports Smart TV features like Watchlist, Google TV, Google Play, Voice Search, Chromecast and many more. Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TVs are available at an offer price of Rs 61,000

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: Featuring a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 resolution) with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, this Bravia Smart LED Google TV consists of 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console along with 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It offers a sound output of 20 Watts with its Open Baffle Speaker with Dolby Audio. The smart TV is available at an offer price of Rs 80,000

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV: It comes with advanced smart TV features like a Hi-View engine and supports a Fire TV stick 4K resolution and has an Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR. It supports OTT apps like Youtube, Netflix, Prime Video and more. The Bezel-less floating display design makes it look and feel premium and is available at an offer price of Rs 51,990

