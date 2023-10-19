Mark Zuckerberg now expands 'Broadcast Channels' feature across Meta platforms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta introduces broadcast channels to Facebook and Messenger

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, has announced the extension of the "broadcast channels" feature to Facebook and Messenger, following its earlier deployment on Instagram and WhatsApp. The new feature is anticipated to be accessible in the forthcoming weeks, according to a company statement.

Zuckerberg conveyed in a Facebook post, "Broadcast Channels are coming to Facebook and Messenger in the coming weeks. Pages will be able to share voice notes, text, photos/videos, and GIFs with anyone who joins their channels." This addition will enable creators and public figures to directly interact with their audience.

The company stated in a blog post, "We’re currently testing the ability for Pages to create broadcast channels and expect to roll this out in the coming weeks. Anyone on Facebook can join these broadcast channels to stay up to date on the latest from their favorite Pages."

For users with an active Facebook Page, the option to initiate a channel will be directly available from their Page. Upon establishing a broadcast channel and sharing the initial message, their followers will receive a one-time invitation to join.

Joining a broadcast channel is uncomplicated for users. They can directly access it from a Page's profile on Facebook. Moreover, followers will receive notifications for each new message posted.

Several prominent entities such as Netflix, WWE, League of Legends, and the International Cricket Committee have already implemented broadcast channels on Facebook and Messenger, further enriching their interaction with followers.

Recently, the company has also unveiled a new feature that allows users to block Instagram from collecting their data across various apps and websites. This move is part of Meta's efforts to enhance user privacy and control over their information. The feature, named "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," is now accessible through the platform's Accounts Center.

