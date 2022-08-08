LG Launches Tone Free T90 Earbuds: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : LG NEWSROOM LG Tone Free T90

LG Electronic has come up with two new earbuds under the 'TONE Free' wireless earbuds series in India. The flagship earbuds support the Dolby Head Tracking feature and are priced at Rs 19,171 and are available on Amazon India as well as on the official website of LG India.

The Tone-free T90 comes with built-in equalization and supports ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature. It further offers a highly adaptable sound and contains some fancy Dolby audio features and a passable noise reduction. The earbud case has the ability to wirelessly charge the earbuds at a go and serve as a Bluetooth transmitter for wired audio sources. As per the sources, it is stated that the new stem-shaped T90 earbuds certainly mimic the AirPods Pro.

In the box of Tone-free T90 earbuds, you will get three pairs of transparent medically graded hypoallergenic silicone ear tips, varying in sizes that fit your ears. The earphones support the AAC, SBC, and AptX Adaptive codecs and are Bluetooth 5.3 compliant.

The LG earbuds could be pairedthe with your smartphone via 'companion app', which is free to download and enables you to manage the settings accordingly. For instance, you may program three touches on the left earpiece to advance one track, and the app also has an EQ that can be adjusted.

As per the company, the T90 earbuds can deliver around nine hours of playtime in a single charge (with ANC turned off), and the case can give an extra 18 hours of playtime to the earbuds (again, with ANC off).

These are the earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking, but the features aren't exactly the same- as both aim to deliver the sound as per your head movement.

The new Tone Free T90 will be available in two colour variants- black and blue.

Latest Technology News