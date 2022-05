Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Disney+Hotstar

IPL 2022 has collaborated with Disney+Hotstar, making them their official streaming partner. And those who are looking forward to following the match on Disney+Hotstar can subscribe to various prepaid plans from various telecom operators.

Recently, Jio, Airtel and Vi came up with some prepaid subscription offers to enable the user to have a free subscription for Disney + Hotstar OTT app.

Below is a quick look at the new prepaid plans from Airtel and Jio.