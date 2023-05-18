Instagram Update: Now you can comment on posts with GIFs

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram now lets users to comment on posts with GIFs

Meta (earlier known as Facebook) has been reportedly rolling out a new update for Instagram where the users could comment on Instagram posts with GIFs (Graphics Interchange Format). Adam Mosseri- the chief of Instagram has announced that users could now post GIFs in Instagram comments during a Broadcast Channels chat with Mark Zuckerberg (CEO of Meta), an Engadget report stated.

Mosseri told Zuckerberg: "This is a bit of a 'finally feature,' but we're launching GIFs in comments today.”

How can someone comment with GIFs?

The latest version of the Instagram app now enables the user to search for and share Giphy GIFs directly in the comment stream. This new feature provides users with an additional option for responding to Instagram posts using animated GIFs. Additionally, Mosseri announced that Instagram is currently in the testing phase for adding lyrics to Reels. This new feature will enable users to include song lyrics in their Reels content.

Based on the report, it appears that the new feature is an extension of the auto-caption sticker introduced by Meta in 2021. This feature enhances the user experience by automatically generating captions for Reels content, aligning with the audio and allowing viewers to engage with the videos more effectively.

According to the report, based on the screenshot shared by Mosseri, a timeline positioned at the bottom of the interface will be implemented to assist users in synchronizing the captions accurately. This timeline feature will enable users to align the captions precisely with the corresponding moments in their Reels content.

In a recent announcement, Instagram revealed a range of new features for its short video-making app, aimed at empowering creators. These additions provide creators with enhanced tools and capabilities to further unleash their creativity and engage with their audience more effectively.

The social network has introduced several notable updates, including a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, the addition of two new metrics to Reels insights, and the expansion of gifts on Reels to more countries. These enhancements aim to provide users with a richer experience by making it easier to discover popular audio and hashtags, gaining valuable insights into Reels performance, and expanding the availability of gifts in more regions.

Creators will now have the ability to view the top trending topics and hashtags on Reels. This new feature empowers creators by providing them with insights into the most popular and relevant topics within the Reels community, allowing them to align their content with trending conversations and maximize their reach and engagement.

