Zebronics launches Zeb Pods-1 ANC earbuds at Rs 1,499

Zebronics, an Indian brand known for IT peripherals, consumer electronics, audio and lifestyle (hearables, and wearables), has introduced its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds named Zeb Pods-1. The new earbuds are available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 1499.

The Zeb Pods-1 offers a powerful combination of ANC technology and advanced signal processing, providing users with exceptional audio quality free from external disturbances. These earbuds excel in various settings such as offices, cafes, and public transport, delivering an immersive listening experience.

Zeb Pods-1 earbuds claim to provide gamers with a lag-free gaming experience, thanks to their impressive 60ms low latency. Additionally, these earbuds offer ENC calling and noise cancellation, ensuring exceptional voice clarity during phone conversations. Whether in noisy environments or engaging in gaming or calls, the Zeb Pods-1 delivers an immersive and crystal-clear audio experience.

The Zeb Pods-1 offers long-lasting battery life, providing up to 28 hours of backup without ANC and up to 22 hours with ANC enabled. The built-in rechargeable battery can be conveniently charged via Type-C charging. Simple touch controls allow easy management of media and voice calls. These earbuds feature dynamic 13mm drivers that deliver clear trebles and deep bass, ensuring a comfortable and snug fit with their in-ear design. With Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, they are compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets, and also support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The flash connect feature enables instant pairing by simply opening the lid.

Yash Doshi, Director at Zebronics said, “We have witnessed the rise in consumers needing top-notch, personal audio gears in the last few years and it has given Zebronics the opportunity to cater the community with amazing products like the Zeb Pods-1. With a unique & stylish design the earbuds are dynamically designed with ANC and a gaming mode as well that is an ideal combination. We are planning more such products to accommodate the needs of our consumers that are perfect Audio companions for anyone looking to elevate their Audio Experience and at Zebronics, it is our motto to provide ‘Premium for Masses’”.

