Oppo F23 launched in India at Rs 24,999: How to pre-order?

Oppo has launched its latest smartphone, the Oppo F23 5G, in India, positioning it as a competitor to Redmi Note 12 Pro. Oppo's F-series devices are known for their emphasis on camera performance at affordable prices. This year, the company is highlighting the battery capacity of the Oppo F23, drawing attention to a report on Nomophobia, which is the fear of being left without a phone due to a dead battery. The Oppo F23 features a design similar to the premium Reno 8 series, with some modifications to the rear camera setup. Notably, it offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage without exceeding a price of Rs 25,000, a noteworthy accomplishment in the realm of Android smartphones.

Price and offers

Starting from May 18, the Oppo F23 5G will be offered in two colour options: Bold Gold and Cool Black. The variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage can be pre-ordered for Rs 24,999 through various channels including the Oppo India store, Amazon, and offline retail stores. The phone has a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 28,999.

The Oppo F23 5G also comes with attractive bank offers. Customers have the option of availing a no-cost EMI facility with select banks, starting from Rs 4,167 per month.

Specifications and Features

With a focus on attracting budget-conscious customers, the Oppo F23 5G places an emphasis on its design while making certain compromises to maintain affordability. Despite sporting a tall 6.7-inch display, the phone manages to maintain a relatively slim body, measuring just 8.2mm in thickness and weighing 192 grams. Oppo has opted for an LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 96 per cent colour gamut in Vivid mode.

While the Oppo F23 5G provides decent colour reproduction, users may need to adjust the display settings to achieve optimal results. Unlike the more popular and pricier AMOLED screens, changing the display settings on the Oppo F23's LCD screen may involve some extra effort and could be considered a slight inconvenience.

The Oppo F23 is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery, which is a common combination found in entry-level to mid-budget smartphones. To gain an advantage over its competitors, the phone supports 67W fast charging. Oppo highlights its proprietary 67W SuperVOOC flash charging technology, which can provide a 50 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. Additionally, a quick 5-minute charge can offer up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery which can last for up to 39 hours with phone calls and 16 hours while watching YouTube video viewing. However, the battery life will decrease when utilizing features such as 5G, high-refresh-rate display, and always-on display (AOD), lasting around a day in such scenarios.

In addition, Oppo asserts that the Oppo Battery Health Engine incorporated in the Oppo F23 enables the device to handle approximately 1600 charge-discharge cycles. This suggests that the smartphone can maintain close to optimal performance for up to four years.

While the Oppo F23 lacks optical image stabilization, the AI-enabled 64-megapixel primary camera is expected to deliver satisfactory performance according to Oppo. Additionally, there are two additional 2-megapixel cameras on the rear. On the front panel, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Users can take advantage of popular features such as Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie HDR, and AI Color Portrait, which collectively aim to produce high-quality images in various scenarios

