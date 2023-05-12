Dell launches 2 new Alienware gaming laptops in India - Here are the details

Follow us on Image Source : DELL Dell Alienware x14 gaming laptops

Dell Technologies have recently added two new gaming laptop- Alienware m16 and x14 R2 in India. The Alienware m16 is priced at Rs 1,84,990 and x14 R2 is priced at Rs 2,06,990. Both laptops are available for purchase from the company's official website, as well as from the online and offline stores, from May 12 onwards.

In an official statement, Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies said, "Designed for today's pro-gamers and enthusiasts, our diverse range of Alienware and G-series devices are go-to for gaming.”

According to the company, the latest laptops are equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs. They also feature a 16:10 display aspect ratio, advanced Alienware Cryo-tech thermal architecture, and the redesigned Alienware Command Centre 6.0, all wrapped up in the iconic Legend 3.0 design. These compact form factors offer gamers superior features, as per the company's claim.

The company added that the m16 laptop can support up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and has the capacity to hold up to 9TB of storage, thanks to its four M.2 SSD slots. This allows for faster booting speeds, making it ideal for gaming.

The Alienware x14 R2 laptop features a 165Hz QHD+ display that offers the best charging capabilities. It also comes equipped with lightning-fast Express Charge technology and Type-C support, making it a convenient option for gamers who prefer to play on the go.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos built-in, the m16 laptop is capable of delivering gaming experiences that feel incredibly realistic.

