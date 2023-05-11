Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
Nokia C22 launched at Rs 7,999 with a 6.5-inch HD+ display: Know more

Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery which is supported by the Battery Saver feature. The C22 claims to have a three-day battery life, along with a dual 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2023 19:07 IST
HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has launched C22, its new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The new smartphone comes with a bigger display and will be available at Rs 7,999. The smartphone will support improved drop protection and will further come in two variants - 4GB (2GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 6GB (4GB + 2GB Virtual RAM) clubbed along with 64GB storage. The handset will go on sale from May 11.

Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global, said, "The Nokia C-series has always been about providing reliable, affordable smartphones that offer a great user experience and Nokia C22 is no exception delivering better durability against drops, resulting in a robust device that you can trust to last and keep for longer."

The smartphone features a big 6.5-inch HD+ display and comes powered by a 5000 mAh battery which is supported by the Battery Saver feature. Nokia C22 claims to have a three-day battery life, along with a dual 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP selfie shooter. The device will be backed by advanced imaging algorithms and will be powered by an Octa-core processor and will run on an Android 13 (Go edition) operating system.

For splash and dust protection, the phone is rated IP52 to keep the phone safe from scuffs and scrapes. The handset will be available in three colour variants- Charcoal, Sand and Purple.

Inputs from IANS  

