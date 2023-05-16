WhatsApp Update: How to hide chat content from Notification?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Introduces Chat Lock feature: Know-how it works

WhatsApp has recently implemented an additional layer of security by introducing the highly anticipated Chat Lock feature. This innovative functionality ensures that locked chats are no longer visible in the regular inbox but are securely tucked away in a dedicated folder. Access to this folder is restricted solely to the user, requiring either the device password or a biometric authentication method such as a fingerprint. By implementing Chat Lock, WhatsApp aims to provide users with enhanced privacy and peace of mind when it comes to their confidential conversations.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta made the announcement for the new feature. He said, "New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content," said Zuckerberg.

In a significant privacy update, WhatsApp now offers a chat-locking feature that takes specific conversations out of the regular inbox and places them in a secure, personalized folder. This folder can only be accessed through the user's device password or by using biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint. By implementing this feature, WhatsApp ensures that locked chats remain confidential and inaccessible to anyone without authorized access, providing users with an added layer of protection for their private conversations.

"It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," said the company.

The newly introduced chat locking feature holds significant importance for individuals who occasionally share their phones with family members or find themselves in situations where someone else might be holding their phone when they receive a particularly sensitive or important chat. This feature allows users to secure their chats by moving them to a separate folder, ensuring that even during such moments, the content remains inaccessible. By implementing this privacy-enhancing feature, WhatsApp aims to provide users with peace of mind and reassurance, knowing that their confidential conversations are protected in scenarios where phone sharing is necessary.

WhatsApp further said, "You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric. ”In the upcoming months, our company plans to introduce additional features to enhance the Chat Lock functionality. These new options will include the ability to lock your chats on companion devices, allowing for a secure experience across multiple devices. Additionally, we will introduce the option to create a custom password specifically for your chats. This will enable you to use a unique password distinct from the one you use for your phone, further enhancing the security of your conversations.

Inputs from IANS

