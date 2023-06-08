How and where to buy an iPhone for less than Rs 9,000?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE

Great news for those interested in purchasing an iPhone! The price of the iPhone 11 has significantly dropped, making it more accessible. Now, you can buy this premium and expensive device for just nine thousand rupees. Following the release of the iPhone 14, Apple discontinued the iPhone 11, leading to substantial discounts on the remaining stock. Currently, the iPhone 11 is available online for the attractive price of only Rs 9,000.

Apple introduced the iPhone 11 series, which included the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Among these models, the iPhone 11 emerged as the most popular and best-selling device. If you're looking to purchase an iPhone at a discounted price, here's how and where you can find them for a lower cost.

Flipkart, the popular e-commerce website, is currently offering significant discounts to its customers on the purchase of the iPhone 11. Specifically, if you buy the 64 GB variant of the iPhone 11, you can avail a flat 6 per cent discount. The original price of this variant is Rs 48,900, but with the discount applied, it is now available for Rs 40,999. This presents a great opportunity for customers to purchase the iPhone 11 at a more affordable price through Flipkart.

Customers who choose to purchase the iPhone 11 through Flipkart using an Axis Bank card can enjoy an additional discount of 5%. With this bank card discount of Rs 2,050, the price of the phone further reduces to Rs 38,949. Moreover, there is also an exchange offer available for iPhones, allowing customers to trade in their old devices and receive the iPhone 11 for an astonishingly low price of just Rs 9,000. This combination of discounts and exchange offers presents an incredible opportunity for customers to acquire the iPhone 11 at a highly affordable price point.

Speaking of the exchange offer on the iPhone 11, customers can avail of a significant discount of up to 30 thousand rupees by trading in their old smartphones. However, it's important to note that the full value will only be provided if the phone is in good condition. Any missing accessories like the box or charger, as well as any damages to the phone, may result in a reduced price. By combining all the available offers, customers now have the opportunity to purchase the iPhone 11 for an incredibly low price of just Rs. 8,949.

