Google Search enhances user experience with a grammar check feature

Google has introduced a grammar check feature to its search engine, allowing users to verify the correctness of phrases and sentences directly through 'Google Search.' The grammar checker assesses whether a sentence or phrase is grammatically accurate and suggests corrections if needed, according to 9To5Google. Presently, the feature is only available in English.

To utilize the grammar check feature, users can input a sentence or phrase into the search bar along with terms like "grammar check," "check grammar," or "grammar checker." If the input is grammatically sound, a green checkmark will appear in the "Grammar Check" section, displayed as the first result. If not, Google will offer modifications and highlight changes. This feature also addresses spelling errors.

A "Copy" button becomes accessible when users hover over the corrected version. However, Google cautioned that the grammar checks might not always be entirely accurate, especially for partial sentences.

Feedback can be provided by users in case they identify an issue with the grammar check. Notably, this grammar check will not be conducted for content that could potentially violate Google Search's general policies or policies related to search features. This includes content of a dangerous or medical nature, as well as material containing vulgar language or profanity.

The support page for this new feature was launched in the previous month. In addition to the grammar check, Google recently announced new search features aimed at empowering users to manage their personal information, privacy, and online safety. Among these updates is a function that notifies users when their private contact information appears online.\

Furthermore, explicit imagery, such as adult or graphic violent content, will be blurred by default in search results to enhance user safety and control over the content they encounter.

