WhatsApp introduces animated avatar feature in iOS Beta

WhatsApp's Animated Avatars now available for iOS Beta testers

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing an animated avatar feature on its iOS beta version. Users can access this feature by opening the keyboard and selecting the avatar tab to see if it is enabled for their account. According to WABetainfo, beta users will witness certain avatars with animations, and they can share these animated avatars with anyone, regardless of whether the recipient is using the beta version.

The current selection of animated stickers is limited, but there are expectations that WhatsApp will eventually offer animated versions of the entire avatar pack in the future. This addition of animated avatars aims to enhance the communication experience by bringing more life and personality to stickers.

The animated avatar feature has been rolled out to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS through the TestFlight app. The feature will be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In recent updates, WhatsApp had widely introduced landscape mode support for video calls and the option to silence unknown callers on iOS. Additionally, the platform launched the ability to natively transfer the full account history when switching to a new device. Furthermore, a revamped sticker tray with enhanced navigation and an extended collection of stickers, featuring additional Avatars, has been unveiled.

Recently, WhatsApp provided a feature on its iOS beta that allows users to send high-quality videos. While this feature preserves the video dimensions, minor compression is still applied. Therefore, sending videos in their original quality is not possible, and users need to manually select the high-quality option each time they want to send a video with better quality.

With these continuous updates and new features, WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience and provide its users with more engaging and dynamic ways to communicate with each other. As the animated avatar feature becomes more widely available, users can look forward to a more expressive and enjoyable messaging experience on the platform.

