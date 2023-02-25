Saturday, February 25, 2023
     
Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft for controlling OpenAI – the parent company of Chatbot, citing that OpenAI's purpose is to develop AI for the betterment of humanity rather than profits.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2023 12:30 IST
Elon Musk, the Twitter CEO and co-founder of the latest multibillion dollar company OpenAI, has slammed Microsoft for taking control of the Chatbots parent company. In a recent tweet he said that OpenAI was never about profits, but instead to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. Musk believes that making machines smarter is one of the biggest risks to civilization and should not be done solely for profit. He even went to say that he would prefer a non-profit structure so there is no maximum limit to how far AI can go. Musk Co plans to continue their work in AI without any influence from Microsoft or any other profit-oriented companies.

Musk, who serves as director at Tesla and SpaceX, plans to use AI technologies for furthering advancements in space exploration, automotive technology and medicine.

He mentioned that OpenAI, an AI research lab he founded in 2015, was never about profits and accelerated investments would be too great for any single company or person to control. He was responding to a tweet.  

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), a non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all, " Musk Tweeted. The Tesla CEO also went on to criticize the tech giant's decision by saying "maximum potential will not be realized if powerful AIs are controlled by a profit-making company."

Microsoft controls the ChatGPT parent company OpenAI, a popular AI chatbot. This didn't sit well with tech tycoon Elon Musk and he took to Twitter to slam Microsoft for their purchase. He mentioned that OpenAI, an AI research lab he founded with Sam Altman in 2015, was never about profits and accelerated investments would be too great for any single company or person to control.

