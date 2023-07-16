Sunday, July 16, 2023
     
Easily update your Aadhaar card photo: Follow the steps below

Aadhaar card may not meet one's expectations and people may even become a subject of mockery due to an unfavourable photo. However, it is important to note that the Aadhaar card photo can be changed easily and quickly, without any hustle.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2023 16:09 IST
Image Source : AADHAAR CARD Easily update your Aadhaar card photo

The Aadhaar card is a vital document in India, required for various purposes such as bank transactions, passport applications, school admissions, and job verifications. Its importance can be gauged from the fact that government facilities cannot be availed without it. However, many individuals feel embarrassed or hesitant to show their Aadhaar card in public places due to their dissatisfaction with the photo on the card.

Often, the photo on the Aadhaar card may not meet one's expectations, leading to feelings of hesitation and self-consciousness when presenting it. People may even become subjects of mockery due to an unfavourable photo. However, it is important to note that the Aadhaar card photo can be changed easily and quickly, without the need to visit any Aadhaar centre.

Contrary to popular belief, the photo on the Aadhaar card can be modified without having to endure long queues at the Aadhaar centre. The process can be done conveniently from the comfort of one's own home through the online facilities provided by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

To change the Aadhaar card photo, the following steps can be followed:

  1. Visit the UIDAI website.
  2. Navigate to the Aadhaar section.
  3. Download the Enrollment Form Update Form.
  4. Fill in the required details in the form.
  5. Submit the form at the Permanent Enrollment Center.
  6. Provide your biometric details at the centre.
  7. Pay a nominal fee, usually around Rs 100 or more, for the process.
  8. Receive an acknowledgement slip from the centre containing a URL.
  9. After a few days, the photo on your Aadhaar card will be updated.
  10. Check the status of the photo change using the provided URL.

By following these steps, individuals can easily and conveniently update their Aadhaar card photo, avoiding the need to feel self-conscious or ashamed while presenting their card. It is important to remember that the Aadhaar card serves as an essential identification document, and having an updated photo can help individuals feel more confident in their interactions that require its presentation.

(Kindly refer to the official UIDAI website for accurate information and guidance)

 

Latest News