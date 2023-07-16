Meta's Threads surpasses 150 million user sign-ups despite usage decline

Follow us on Image Source : THREADS Threads surpass 150 million user sign-ups within seven days

Threads, the Twitter rival owned by Meta, has achieved a remarkable milestone of over 150 million user sign-ups, despite experiencing a decline in usage. Launched on July 5 for iOS and Android users across 100 countries, the app quickly rose to prominence, claiming the top spot among free apps on the App Store.

According to Data.ai, Threads accomplished this significant milestone within just seven days of its launch, surpassing the record previously held by Niantic's Pokémon GO in 2016. Notably, India emerged as the dominant market for Threads, contributing approximately 32% of its total downloads. Brazil followed closely behind with around 22%, while the United States accounted for nearly 16% of the downloads. The top five markets were rounded out by Mexico, responsible for 8% of the downloads, and Japan with 5%.

The initial reception of Threads was impressive, with the app amassing 2 million sign-ups in a mere two hours after its launch. This rapid growth continued, with 10 million users registering within seven hours and an astonishing 30 million within 12 hours. Although subsequent usage experienced a decline, the significant number of sign-ups reflects the initial popularity and user interest in the app.

It was on July 10, when Threads has rapidly become a top free app on the App Store. Launched on July 5 for iOS and Android users in initial 100 countries, the Instagram-linked application for micro-blogging said that it reached an astounding number of 100 million sign-ups in just five days of launch. The Meta's head- Mark Zuckerberg expressed his excitement and attributed the achievement to organic demand. A couple of days back, Meta released a new update with several improvements and bug fixes for its iOS-supporting app. The new update will include support for the iOS 17 public beta, which will make it compatible with the latest iOS version. The update also addresses issues like crashes on iOS 17 and enhances the app's functionality.

