Threads' Auto-Delete Feature Takes Off: 90 million users sign up in record time

Threads, Meta's Twitter alternative, has responded to user feedback by adding an auto-delete feature for posts, allowing users to automatically remove their content after a few months. Instagram head Adam Mosseri expressed his initial inclination for a 30-day auto-delete period but suggested 90 days could be a better option, leaving the final choice to the users. Following its recent launch on iOS and Android in 100 countries, Threads has quickly become the top free app on the App Store. Within just a few days, the platform has already amassed an impressive 90 million user sign-ups, indicating its growing popularity among social media users.

In a separate development, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, took a swipe at Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, with a mocking tweet that read, "Zuck is a cuck." Musk went further to propose a "literal d*** measuring contest" in a subsequent tweet. The remarks garnered varied reactions from users, with some questioning the authenticity of Musk's account and others drawing a parallel between the names "Zuck" and "Cuck."

Notably, Musk has previously voiced his opinion on the competition, stating that it is acceptable but cheating is not. This comes after his tweet last month that playfully included the phrase "Zuck my tongue emoji." In 2017, Musk criticized Zuckerberg's understanding of artificial intelligence, asserting that the Meta CEO's knowledge on the subject was limited.

The addition of the auto-delete option on Threads reflects the platform's responsiveness to user preferences and aims to enhance user control over their posted content. With its rapid user growth and the ongoing banter between industry leaders, the competition in the social media landscape appears to be intensifying.

Inputs from IANS

