Amazon India to unveils around 10 new smartphone during the Prime Day 2023

As Amazon is set to go live with it's Prime Day Sale on July 14,15- a number of smartphone brands are set to unleash their devices exclusively on the ecommerce player.

July 09, 2023
Amazon India is gearing up for Prime Day 2023 with an impressive array of the latest and most exciting smartphones in the industry. The online retail giant promises an unparalleled shopping experience for customers worldwide as it brings together a carefully curated selection of smartphone brands that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of modern consumers. This initiative further solidifies Amazon.  's commitment to delivering the widest selection of products.

Customers can look forward to exciting deals and offer on top smartphones, including the Samsung M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G, realme narzo 60 Series 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Itel P40+. With the addition of these brand launches, Amazonaims to redefine the online shopping landscape and create an immersive platform for customers to discover and indulge in their passions.

Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless & TV at Amazon India, expressed gratitude to the prestigious brands for their support and emphasized Amazon's commitment to providing a wide selection of quality products and enhancing the shopping experience. He said, "With these launches, we aim to strengthen our position in the market but also demonstrate our unwavering commitmentofferingffering an uunrivalledonline shopping experience to the tech-forward consumers."

Let's take a closer look at the top smartphone launches on Amazon Prime Day 2023:

  1. Itel A60s: This smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, multi-functional fingerprint sensor at a price tag of Rs 6,299 onwards
  2. Itel P40+: Features a 7000mAh battery, an octa-core processor,and .8-inch display, and is priced at Rs 8,099 onwards.
  3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: Designed for gamers, the new Neo7 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, has a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, 120W Flash charger support, and a 5000mAh battery. Priced at Rs 31,999, people can pre-book the device with a Rs. 1000 fee and a 2-year warranty.
  4. MotorolRazrzr 40: This flip smartphone comes with a 3.6-inch OLED display (over the flip) and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Priced at Rs 54,999 onwards, it comes witseveralf bank offers.
  5. MotRazra Razr 40 Ultra 5G: It is said the to be the world's largest external display with a slim fold design, and features a 6.9-inch main display, powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, the flip device is priced at Rs 82,999 onwards, inclseveralber of bank offers bundled.
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 5G: The device features a 6.74-inch Superfluid AMOLED display and is protected by an IP54 certification for dust and water resistance. Priced at Rs 33,999 onwards.
  7. Realme narzo 60 5G: Powered by a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, the smartphone comewith a 64- megapixel street photography capabilities and it is priced at Rs 17,999. Pre-booking is available with a Rs. 999 fee.
  8. realme narzo 60 Pro 5G: With a 120Hz curved vision display, a dimensity 7050 5G chipset, 67W SUPERVOOC charging, and a 5000mAh battery, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G offers an immersive experience. Prices start at INR 23,999*. Pre-booking is available with a Rs. 999 fee.
  9. Samsung M34 5G: The smartphone Siones vision Booster technology and a 120Hz AMOLED monster display, Gorilla Glass 5 screen, and a 6000mAh battery. Prices start atand  INR 16,999, the device iseanvoveralla number of bank offers. Pre-booking is further available with a Rs. 999 fee and a free charger worth Rs. 1699.
  10. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G: The smartphone comes with a 108-megapixel ultrawide macro lens, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 108-megapixel ultra-wide macro lens, and a 5000mAh battery. Prices start at Rs 29,999. 

