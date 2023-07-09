iQOO Neo 7 Pro: A game-changing delight for mobile gamers in India

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO has launched its latest offering, the new Neo7 Pro in India, targeting young customers who demand top-notch features for gaming and video streaming. The new smartphone is priced at Rs 34,999 and will go on sale starting July 15. iQOO is providing a two-year warranty, with an additional 1-year warranty for customers who pre-booked the device. The smartphone is available in two colour options- Fearless Flame (orange tone) and Dark Storm (tone of navy blue).

Building upon the success of its predecessors, the iQOO Neo 6 and Neo 7, the new Neo7 Pro has been designed to deliver a flagship-level gaming experience. Packed with powerful features, this 6.78-inch smartphone boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and an Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) for exceptional gaming performance.

The Neo 7 Pro offers impressive specifications, including a 120W FlashCharge, a flagship-grade 50-megapixel GN5 Ultra-Sensing camera, a full-coverage Smart 3D Cooling system, a 10-bit 120Hz AMOLED display, and the ability to achieve 120FPS gaming with Game Frame Interpolation.

During tests, the Neo 7 Pro demonstrated its prowess in delivering enhanced graphics and smooth gameplay, particularly in new-age games. The gaming chip offers Game Frame Interpolation, which boosts frame rates up to 90 or 120 FPS while consuming lower power. The smartphone's full-coverage Smart 3D cooling system ensures comprehensive heat dissipation through a vapor chamber consisting of 1283 woven copper wires, resulting in blazing-fast cooling performance.

Additional enhancements include Gyroscope Enhancement, Motion Control features, 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motors, a high touch sampling rate for improved touch sensitivity, and a dual-stereo Speaker for balanced audio.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, expressed confidence that the Neo 7 Pro would be loved by consumers, citing the company's commitment to unmatched performance and gaming capabilities.

The Neo 7 Pro also shines in the camera department, sporting a triple camera setup with a 50MP OIS Main Camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP super macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. Utilizing Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), the Neo 7 Pro captures clear images even in low-light conditions, night views, and sports scenes. Various shooting modes like Bokeh Portrait Video, Pure Night View, OIS Panning Portrait, Super Night Video, and Sports Mode further enhance the camera's versatility.

With a 5000mAh battery, the Neo 7 Pro supports 120W FlashCharge technology, allowing for a full charge in just 35-40 minutes. The device runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and offers "Extended RAM 3.0" for seamless multitasking.

In conclusion, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro emerges as a game-changing smartphone for avid mobile gamers, thanks to its powerful gaming chip, efficient cooling system, vibrant display, capable camera, and fast charging capabilities—all packed into a device that falls within an attractive price range.

