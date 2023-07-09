Sunday, July 09, 2023
     
Instagram tests the Live Activities Feature on iOS, simplifying upload process

The Live Activities feature functions on both the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, providing users with convenient access to real-time updates on their uploads.

New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2023
Image Source : FREEPIK Instagram's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide additional functionalities

Instagram, owned by Meta, is reportedly conducting tests for its Live Activities feature on the iOS version of the app. A user named Fernando Moretto noticed the new feature, which displays Live Activities when users minimize the app while uploading a photo or video. This enhancement eliminates the need to constantly reopen the Instagram app to ensure the completion of the upload process.

The Live Activities feature functions on both the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, providing users with convenient access to real-time updates on their uploads. Currently, the feature appears to be available only to a small group of users, as Instagram is testing its functionality before a wider release.

In related news, last month, Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, announced a new capability for the platform in the United States. Users now have the option to download Reels created by public accounts to their camera roll. Mosseri clarified that Reels shared by private accounts cannot be downloaded, and public accounts can choose to disable the download feature through their Account Settings.

The announcement did not mention whether downloaded Reels would contain a watermark. However, a picture shared by Mosseri indicated that the downloaded video includes the username of the account that posted it, along with the company's logo.

These recent developments reflect Instagram's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide additional functionalities. By simplifying the upload process with the Live Activities feature, users can have more control over their uploads without the need for constant monitoring. Similarly, the ability to download Reels offers users the convenience of offline access to their favourite content, though limitations are in place to respect the privacy settings of private accounts.

As Instagram continues to test and refine these features, users can look forward to a more streamlined and versatile experience within the app.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

