MrBeast makes Guinness World Record with 1 million followers on Meta's Threads, now crosses 3 mn mark

In a video shared on Twitter, the Guinness World Records showcased the exact moment when MrBeast's follower count on Threads transitioned from 999K to one million.

Updated on: July 08, 2023
Image Source : MRBEAST YouTube star MrBeast makes history by reaching 1 Million followers on Threads

MrBeast, the popular American YouTuber known as Jimmy Donaldson, has achieved a remarkable feat on Threads, Meta's Twitter rival, by becoming the first person to reach one million followers within hours of the platform's launch. The 25-year-old content creator joined Threads and swiftly amassed one million followers on July 6 at 9:42 a.m. EST, just a short while after signing up for the app. 

MrBeast's rapid ascent on the platform earned him a coveted place in the Guinness World Records. In a video shared on Twitter, the Guinness World Records showcased the exact moment when MrBeast's follower count on Threads transitioned from 999K to one million.

Guinness World Records tweeted, "The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads... (yes, this is how we monitored the record)." MrBeast playfully responded, "Shhhhh, don't let the Twitter police know I'm cheating on them."

As of now, MrBeast's Threads account boasts over 3.5 million followers, while on Twitter, he enjoys a massive following of over 21 million users. The availability of Threads was rolled out on Wednesday to users in more than 100 countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia.

It is worth mentioning that MrBeast previously outstripped PewDiePie, also known as Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, to become the most subscribed individual on YouTube. Currently, MrBeast's YouTube channel boasts over 164 million subscribers, while PewDiePie has accumulated more than 111 million subscribers.

Furthermore, Threads, the Twitter rival developed by Meta, has gained a following of 70 million users. To enhance user experience, the platform has also announced the launch of a beta program for Android.

