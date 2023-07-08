Threads by Meta launches Android beta program, surpasses 70 million user milestone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta Introduces Android beta for Threads, reaches 70 Million users

Threads, the Twitter rival developed by Meta, has garnered an impressive following of 70 million users. To enhance user experience, the platform has announced the launch of a beta program for Android. This initiative aims to provide early access to new features and bug fixes. However, participants should be aware that their app usage data will be collected and shared with the developer to aid in app improvement.

According to TechCrunch, for Android users who enjoy being at the forefront of technological advancements, signing up for the beta program is now possible without the need to join a waitlist. By doing so, users can anticipate receiving new features and bug fixes before others. Nevertheless, it is important to note that opting for the beta version may entail a slightly higher risk of encountering an unstable build due to its early stage of development, as explained by an engineer from the company.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, and CEO of Meta, expressed his delight as Threads surpassed their initial expectations with a staggering 70 million sign-ups. The popularity of the platform has surpassed their predictions.

Meanwhile, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri highlighted the need for an open and community-driven platform in light of existing options for public conversations.

Presently, Threads lack certain features such as direct messages, a "Following" feed, a complete web version, and a chronological feed, among others. Nevertheless, the platform is available in 100 countries for both iOS and Android users, excluding the European Union due to data privacy regulations.

In response to a query related to the 'Following' tab, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Friday said, "We're working on it, but the next week is all about getting rid of bugs and keeping the lights on..."

Replying to another thread, Mosseri explained, "We've got to build a following feed over the next couple weeks, but I do think a lot of why people are getting so much engagement right now is because you don't need to follow a bunch of people in order to discover a bunch of new accounts in feed."

