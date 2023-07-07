Friday, July 07, 2023
     
Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar launched at Rs 5,999

The new Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar is available at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 and 12-month warranty, on Portronics' official website and on Amazon.in and Flipkart.com, other retail stores.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2023 18:45 IST
Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar
Image Source : PORTRONICS Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar

Portronics, a leading player in the digital and portable consumer electronics market in India, has introduced the Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar. The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar is now available in the market at a discounted price of Rs 5,999, along with a 12-month warranty. Interested customers can purchase the product from Portronics' official website, as well as popular online platforms such as Amazon. in and Flipkart.com, in addition to offline retail stores.

Designed to revolutionize the way television entertainment is experienced, this soundbar offers powerful audio performance that replicates a cinema-like atmosphere in the comfort of one's living room. With its 3D Stereo technology and optimized bass, the Pure Sound Pro X1 ensures an immersive TV viewing experience for the entire family.

The Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar brings a new dimension to home entertainment. Equipped with dynamic front-facing stereo speakers, it provides 3D audio that creates an illusion of sound coming from all directions. The built-in 5.25-inch subwoofer delivers deep and rich bass for music, as well as powerful and impactful bass for movies. With an impressive 100-watt output, the soundbar fills the room with captivating audio.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched in India: Price, specifications and more

The Pro X1 offers three preset equalizer modes for Movies, Music, and News, allowing users to optimize the sound based on the content they are watching. It offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Optical, and Aux inputs, enabling seamless connection to TVs, smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Additionally, users can enjoy their favourite tracks directly from a USB drive (MP3) in standalone mode. The included IR remote control provides convenient control over the soundbar's settings.

With its exceptional audio performance and versatile features, the Pure Sound Pro X1 aims to redefine the way people experience television entertainment, providing a truly immersive and captivating audio experience in the comfort of their own homes.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launched with impressive features at Rs 16,999

