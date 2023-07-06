Thursday, July 06, 2023
     
Realme Narzo 60 5G series launched in India: price, specifications and more

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2023 14:27 IST
Realme Narzo 60 5G series
Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 60 5G series

 

Realme launched its Narzo 60 5G series in India, featuring the new Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G models. Both smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries that support SuperVOOC fast charging. The devices are available in an orange shade, inspired by the colour of the Martian surface, and feature a lychee-like vegan leather back panel. Pre-orders are open on Amazon India, with the official sale scheduled for later this month.

The base model, Realme Narzo 60 5G, comes in Cosmic Black and Mars Orange colour options, while the Pro model is offered in Cosmic Night and Martian Sunrise variants. The Narzo 60 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999, and the 12GB + 1TB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,999.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 64-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ SuperAMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 61 degrees and runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The standout feature of this model is the availability of 1TB of internal storage. It sports a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilization, along with a 2-megapixel sensor. The device also includes a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The Narzo 60 5G weighs 182 grams for the Cosmic Black option and 183 grams for the Mars Orange option. The Narzo 60 Pro 5G weighs 185 grams for the Cosmic Night option and 191 grams for the Martian Sunrise variant, which features a vegan leather finish.

Realme aims to provide Indian consumers with smartphones that are user-friendly, high-performing, and design-forward. The Narzo 60 5G series, along with the Realme Buds Wireless 3 earbuds, reflects the company's commitment to delivering top-tier quality and exceptional value in the realm of technology and audio experiences.

 

