iPhone 15 series leaks: To feature 256GB storage, 48-megapixel rear cameras and more

iPhone 15 series, the highly anticipated smartphones it appears that Apple will continue its tradition of hosting the launch event in September, as it does every year. Although we still have a few weeks to go before the official unveiling, numerous leaks have already provided us with a glimpse of what we can anticipate from Apple's upcoming iPhones. Following the pattern of the previous year, the company is expected to introduce four models. Here's a comprehensive overview of what you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Display

The upcoming iPhone 15 is likely to maintain its 6.1-inch display size, following the footsteps of its predecessors, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. However, there are speculations that Apple might introduce a dynamic island notch on the standard model. This unique notch design, previously featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models, has the capability to adjust its shape and size depending on notifications and other factors. If this turns out to be true, it opens up exciting possibilities for Apple to incorporate sought-after display features like a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on display, features that are already available on several Android counterparts. It's important to note that these features have not been officially confirmed by Apple at this time, so we'll have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure.

Chipset

The iPhone 15 is generating significant excitement as it is expected to come equipped with Apple's formidable Bionic A16 chipset, which was previously featured in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. This aligns with Apple's strategy of providing lower-priced models with top-tier performance capabilities. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are anticipated to showcase Apple's newest Bionic A17 processor, solidifying their positions as the premium offerings from Apple for the year. These advanced chipsets are likely to deliver enhanced performance, improved energy efficiency, and support for cutting-edge features, elevating the overall user experience of the iPhone 15 series.

Battery

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 models will see a considerable boost in battery capacity compared to their predecessors. The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to come with a 3,877 mAh battery, which is bigger than the existing iPhone 14 which houses 3,279 mAh. On the other hand, the larger iPhone 15 Plus is said to be featuring around 4,912 mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the 4,325 mAh capacity of the iPhone 14 Plus.

These increased battery capacities indicate Apple's efforts to enhance battery life and provide users with longer usage times on their devices. However, it's important to note that these details are based on leaks and rumours, and official confirmation from Apple is still awaited.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a larger 3,650mAh battery, an improvement over the 3,200mAh battery found in the iPhone 14 Pro. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is anticipated to be equipped with a substantial 4,852mAh battery, surpassing the 4,323mAh capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. These advancements in battery capacity indicate Apple's commitment to enhancing the overall battery performance and extending the usage time for users of the Pro models. However, it's important to note that these details are based on reports and leaks, and official confirmation from Apple is still awaited.

Storage

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will offer a maximum storage option of 1TB. According to a report from ITHome, the upcoming iPhone Pro versions will be available for purchase with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. This indicates that Apple is expanding the storage capacity on its Pro lineup, allowing users to store more data, multimedia content, and applications on their devices.

Camera

There are rumours suggesting that the standard versions of the iPhone 15 series will come with 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. This would represent a significant upgrade from the 12-megapixel sensors found in previous iPhone models. However, it's important to note that the standard models may not include certain features such as a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is anticipated to feature a larger camera module, potentially housing periscope lenses that would enable optical zoom of up to 5-6x. This would be accompanied by additional sensors to enhance the photography capabilities of the device. These camera improvements indicate Apple's commitment to providing users with advanced photography features and improved image quality. It's worth noting that these details are based on rumours and leaks, and official confirmation from Apple is still awaited.

New port

The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to bring about one of the most significant changes to iPhones thus far. It is speculated that the new models will replace Apple's Lightning port, which has been used in previous iterations, with a USB Type-C port. This transition to USB Type-C would simplify the charging process for users, as they would only need to carry a single USB-C charger that can be used across multiple devices. This change aligns with the industry standard and would provide users with greater convenience and compatibility. However, it's important to note that these details are based on rumours, and we will have to await official confirmation from Apple to know for sure.

