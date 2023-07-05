Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Easy steps to switch from Android to iPhone with Apple

More and more smartphone users around the world, including in India, are transitioning from Android to the iPhone ecosystem. The process of switching has become incredibly easy which allows users to transfer all their important data such as contacts, photos, videos, and even WhatsApp content to the iOS app.

To initiate the switch from Android to iOS, users can download the "Move to iOS" app on their Android device. This app ensures a secure transfer of contacts, messages, WhatsApp data, photos, videos, email accounts, and calendars from the Android phone to the iPhone.

Before starting the process, users should ensure that Wi-Fi is enabled on their Android device. It is also recommended to connect both the new iOS device and the Android device to power sources. In addition, users need to ensure that the content being transferred, including data on external microSD cards, will fit within the storage capacity of the new iOS device.

Here's a simple step-by-step guide on how to switch from an Android device to an iPhone:

Turn on your iPhone and follow the instructions on the screen. Keep it close to your Android device. On the "quick start" screen, select "set up manually" and look for the "move data from Android" option. Open the Move to iOS app on your Android device. Tap "continue" on the Android device, read, and agree to the terms and conditions. Go back to the iPhone and tap "Continue" once the "move on Android" message appears. Wait for a six-digit or ten-digit code to be displayed. Enter the code on your Android phone. The iPhone will create a temporary WiFi network. Connect to this network on your Android device. You should see a prompt for data transfer on the screen. Choose the content you want to transfer to the iPhone by tapping "continue" on the Android device. Once the loading bar completes on the iPhone, click "done" on the Android phone. On the iPhone, tap "continue" and follow the instructions to complete the setup.

