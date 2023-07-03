Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tech tips: Simplify your daily math with Gboard's integrated calculator on iPhone

Gboard, the keyboard app developed by Google, is widely known as the default keyboard for Android devices. However, Google has also made it available for iPhone and iPad users on iOS. While the features of Gboard are largely similar on both Android and iOS platforms, there are some notable differences between the two versions.

One key difference is the presence of a built-in calculator feature exclusively on the iOS version of Gboard. This handy calculator allows users to perform basic mathematical calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division without needing to switch to a separate calculator app. Unfortunately, this feature is not available on the Android version of Gboard.

To use the calculator feature on Gboard for iOS, users need to ensure they have the latest version of the app installed on their Apple devices. Once activated, the Gboard keyboard can be accessed within any app or on the home screen. To perform calculations, users simply need to start typing the numbers along with the appropriate mathematical symbols.

For instance, to add 32 and 88, the user would type "32+88" on the Gboard keyboard. The result will be displayed below the search bar, above the keyboard, where word predictions are usually shown. Users can tap on the result to enter it into the text field for sharing or saving purposes.

The reason why the calculator feature is not available on the Android version of Gboard remains unclear. The company has not provided any official explanation for this discrepancy. Nonetheless, for iPhone and iPad users who rely on Gboard as their keyboard of choice, the calculator feature proves to be a convenient tool for quick calculations without the need for a separate app.

