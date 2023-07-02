Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Chat prepares to roll out several new features: Here's everything you need to know

Google has recently announced a new update for Google Chat, unveiling seven new features that will enhance the user experience. The upcoming additions include the integration of Gmail features, improved editing, quoting options, and the ability to include apps in personal conversations.

One of the standout features coming to Google Chat is "Smart Compose," a familiar function from Gmail. Smart Compose offers auto-complete suggestions while typing, allowing users to swiftly complete sentences by swiping or pressing the tab key. Initially available in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese, this feature will roll out to all Chat users using the web client.

Another noteworthy addition is the ability to edit and delete messages, which is already available to Chat users. This feature allows users to modify or remove sent messages without any additional costs or limitations.

To maintain clarity in large group chats, the company is introducing message quoting. This feature enables users to quote specific messages when responding, ensuring conversations remain focused on particular topics or individuals. Message quoting will be accessible to all users.

Furthermore, read receipts, a common feature in messaging platforms, will now be supported in group chats on both mobile and web versions of Google Chat. Avatars will appear next to messages, indicating which participants have read them. This update is set to roll out later this month.

The company is also set to introduce the option to hyperlink text within chats on the web and Android platforms. This feature eliminates the need to paste lengthy URLs by allowing users to highlight text and convert it into a hyperlink. The release of this feature is expected in the coming weeks.

In an effort to streamline chat views, Google has already started automatically hiding inactive conversations that have had no activity for seven days. Although these conversations will be temporarily hidden from the chat view on the web, they will reappear when a new message is received.

Lastly, the company plans to enable users to add apps to their personal chats shortly. This feature will provide users with the ability to include productivity apps such as Asana, Zapier, or Giphy in their conversations, facilitating task management and enhancing overall productivity.

