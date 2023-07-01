Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify considers full-length music videos to challenge YouTube Music and TikTok

Spotify is reportedly exploring the addition of full-length music videos to its platform. The move aims to enhance its competitiveness against YouTube Music, which already offers support for music videos. Citing sources familiar with the matter, a report by Bloomberg reveals Spotify's intention to introduce music videos to better contend with Google-owned YouTube Music and popular short-form video platform TikTok.

While Spotify already allows artists to upload GIF images that play alongside their tracks, this feature falls short of providing full-fledged music videos. The streaming giant currently boasts over 100,000 podcasts with video content and has begun discussions with partners regarding the inclusion of music videos. The company seeks to attract more Gen Z audiences, luring them away from YouTube and TikTok.

Although the timing of when music video support will be available on Spotify remains unknown, YouTube Music currently holds an advantage in this aspect.

Lossless Audio Streaming and Desktop App Revamp on the Horizon

In addition to the potential music video integration, Spotify is reportedly planning to introduce lossless audio streaming. This feature is expected to be included in a new, more expensive subscription tier codenamed "Supremium." Spotify initially announced its plans for lossless streaming, known as "Spotify HiFi," in February 2021. However, it has yet to be implemented. The new premium plan is rumored to be launched later this year, initially targeting non-US markets.

Furthermore, Spotify recently revamped its desktop experience to provide users with a more seamless and engaging interface for exploring, curating, and organizing their music on the web. The redesign includes refreshed interfaces for "Your Library" and "Now Playing," aligning the desktop experience with Spotify's mobile apps.

