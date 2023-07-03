Monday, July 03, 2023
     
Apple's upcoming AirPods Pro to include temperature monitoring and hearing test capabilities

The upcoming AirPods Pro will have USB-C connectivity and there are rumors that they might be compatible with the upcoming Vision Pro AR/VR headset.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2023 16:08 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple is reportedly working on the next generation of AirPods Pro, which will offer some exciting new features. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these upcoming headphones will have the capability to measure the wearer's body temperature through the ear canal and a new hearing health feature that can help identify potential hearing issues.

As per the reports, the new AirPods Pro is also expected to come with USB-C connectivity, and there are rumors of updates to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max models as well, as reported by The Verge. However, Gurman suggests that the release of these new hardware updates may not be imminent.

Currently, AirPods support audiograms, which are audio profiles that enable the earbuds to adjust audio output based on areas of the user's hearing that may be weaker. With the recent FDA approval for the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids, Apple is reportedly considering marketing the AirPods as hearing aids.

Regarding the temperature checking feature, Gurman explains that expanding temperature tracking to the AirPods could offer improved accuracy. This capability would allow Apple to more precisely determine if a wearer is starting to feel unwell.

However, it is worth noting that the updated AirPods Pro may not be released in the near future. While the arrival of USB-C AirPods could be imminent, Gurman suggests that the introduction of the new health features may be several months or even years away.

Recently, the company has also raised the prices of its iCloud plans in various countries, including the UK, UAE, and South Africa. The price hikes are believed to be a response to fluctuating currency values in these regions, resulting in increased costs for iCloud users. 

The affected countries include the UK, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and Tanzania, while India's pricing remains unchanged.

