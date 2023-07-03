Monday, July 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp Bans 6.5 million bad accounts in India: Check this report

WhatsApp Bans 6.5 million bad accounts in India: Check this report

During May, WhatsApp received 3,912 grievance reports, including appeals for account unbanning, from Indian users. Out of these reports, 297 were actioned upon, meaning that WhatsApp took remedial action based on the reports.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2023 13:10 IST
WhatsApp ban, WhatsApp news, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp latest updates, WhatsApp features, Meta
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Bans 6.5 million bad accounts in India: Check this report

WhatsApp, owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), has disclosed that it banned over 6.5 million problematic accounts in India during May, in adherence to the new IT Rules 2021. Out of these accounts, 2.4 million were proactively banned even before receiving user reports. 

This comes after WhatsApp had banned a record-breaking 7.4 million accounts in April. With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform in the country.

During May, WhatsApp received 3,912 grievance reports, including appeals for account unbanning, from Indian users. Out of these reports, 297 were actioned upon, meaning that WhatsApp took remedial action based on the reports. The company's user-safety report outlines both the complaints received from users and the corresponding actions taken by WhatsApp to combat abuse on its platform.

ALSO READ: Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May: Report

To address the concerns of Indian social media users, the government recently established the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). This committee aims to address appeals made by users against decisions taken by social media platforms regarding content and other related issues. 

This move is part of the government's efforts to strengthen digital regulations and hold Big Tech companies accountable. The Ministry of Electronics and IT has introduced amendments to protect the rights of Indian citizens in the digital realm.

Related Stories
Meta brings parental supervision for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger: All you need to know

Meta brings parental supervision for Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger: All you need to know

WhatsApp Business achieves milestone with over 200 million active users worldwide

WhatsApp Business achieves milestone with over 200 million active users worldwide

Meta adds 'Why Am I Seeing This?' feature to FB, Insta Reels

Meta adds 'Why Am I Seeing This?' feature to FB, Insta Reels

WhatsApp brings secure chat history transfer feature: Know about latest update

WhatsApp brings secure chat history transfer feature: Know about latest update

Meta's Twitter rival spotted on Google Play Store, then disappears: Know more

Meta's Twitter rival spotted on Google Play Store, then disappears: Know more

Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May

Facebook took action on only 27% of grievances, less than half of complaints on Instagram in May

ALSO READ: Twitter takes action: Bans over 1.1 million Indian accounts for violating guidelines

Meanwhile, Facebook took action against 27 percent of complaints it received from users, and Instagram against less than half of the total grievances raised by users in May 2023. Facebook received a total of 16,995 grievances from users and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 2,325 cases.

In a recent monthly compliance report, Elon Musk-owned Twitter also revealed that it had banned a record-breaking 1,132,228 accounts in India between April 26 and May 25. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News