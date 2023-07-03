Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spotify to extend group listening option to desktop users

Music streaming platform Spotify is reportedly planning to introduce the group session feature to its desktop version. This information was discovered by Reddit user OhItsTom, who spotted the feature in Spotify's debug window on the desktop app.

The feature is currently available for mobile and tablet users with a Spotify Premium subscription, allowing groups of two to five people to listen together simultaneously by sharing a "join" link via messaging apps or social media.

During a group listening session, both the host and guests have control over the playback, including the ability to pause, play, skip, and select tracks from the shared queue. Each participant can also contribute by adding their own choices using the standard controls. Any changes made by one person are immediately reflected on all devices of the participants.

Currently, the platform allows friends and family to enjoy music together, regardless of their physical location. By bringing this functionality to the desktop version, Spotify aims to provide a synchronized experience for users who prefer to use the platform on their computers or web browsers.

In addition to the group session feature, Spotify recently announced a redesign of the 'Your Library' and 'Now Playing' views, aimed at improving the desktop user experience.

According to the company, the revamp would make the desktop experience "the best way to explore, curate, listen to, and organize Spotify on a computer or web browser."

The company is also reportedly exploring the addition of full-length music videos to its platform. Spotify intends to introduce music videos to better contend with Google-owned YouTube Music and short-form video platform TikTok.

While the platform already allows artists to upload GIF images that play alongside their tracks, this feature falls short of providing full-fledged music videos. Reportedly, the streaming giant currently boasts over 100,000 podcasts with video content and has begun discussions with partners regarding the inclusion of music videos.

