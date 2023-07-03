Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter to allow users to share videos over 3 hours in length

Twitter is reportedly planning to extend its video upload limit to over three hours. This news came to light after Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, responded to a tweet by American comedian and podcaster Theo Von.

Von had expressed his appreciation for the platform, stating, "Comedy is legal on this platform!" To this, Lex Fridman, host of the renowned Lex Fridman Podcast, and someone who recently trained in jiu-jitsu with Musk, chimed in, saying, "Nice. It would be great to be able to upload 3+ hour podcast videos, with timestamps/chapters. PS: Theo is awesome."

In an exchange, Musk responded with a simple "Coming." This exchange caught the attention of several Twitter users, who shared their thoughts on the matter. One user eagerly requested Musk to provide a "meme editor," while another expressed frustration over slow uploading times, even for shorter videos.

This upcoming update builds upon a previous announcement made by Musk in May. At that time, he unveiled the ability for Twitter Blue Verified subscribers to upload 2-hour videos, with a file size limit of 8GB. As part of these changes, the video file size limit for paid users was increased from 2GB to 8 GB. However, the maximum upload quality remains at 1080p.

Furthermore, recently Musk also announced that the "rate limits" on the micro-blogging platform would increase soon, he revealed that the "rate limits" would be raised to 10,000 for verified accounts, 1,000 for unverified accounts, and 500 for new unverified accounts.

Explaining the rationale behind the limits, Musk stated that the temporary change aimed to address the significant data scraping and system manipulation occurring on the platform. He suggested that the increased limits would help combat these issues and emphasized that setting a "View Limit" would encourage users to spend less time on Twitter and engage in the real world.

