Meta's Twitter-like app shows up on Google Play Store, then vanishes

In an interesting turn of events, Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer known for uncovering unreleased features, recently revealed that Meta's highly anticipated Twitter-like app, Threads, had made a brief appearance on the Google Play Store. According to reports from The Verge, Paluzzi's tweet caused a stir among tech enthusiasts, but the app mysteriously disappeared from the store soon after.

Accompanying his tweet, Paluzzi shared screenshots showcasing various elements of the app's user interface. The images revealed a login screen, allowing users to sign in using their Instagram accounts, as well as a screen displaying a list of followed accounts from Instagram.

This feature allows users to select who they wish to follow on Threads. In addition, the screenshots suggest that the familiar blue checkmarks seen on Instagram, denoting verified accounts, will also be present in the new application.

Reportedly, The app, code-named "Project 92," has been under development at Meta, formerly known as Facebook, since January. Meta's chief product officer, Chris Cox, has previously stated that Threads aims to provide a platform that creators and public figures can trust and rely upon for content distribution.

Cox also mentioned that the app would serve as Meta's response to Twitter, setting the stage for an anticipated showdown between Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter's owner, Elon Musk. Although the sudden appearance and subsequent disappearance of Threads on the Google Play Store has left many intrigued.

Recently the company has also announced the expansion of its "Why Am I Seeing This?" feature for two of its other social platforms- Facebook Reels and Instagram, along with the Instagram Explore page as well.

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, stated in a blog post that the expansion will allow users to click on individual Reels to access more information about how their previous activity may have influenced the machine learning models responsible for delivering the Reels they see.

