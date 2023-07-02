Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord 3 5G set to debut with 50MP main Camera on July 5: All details

OnePlus has revealed key camera specifications of its upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 handset ahead of its official launch in India on July 5th. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G enhances photography capabilities through a combination of OnePlus-developed algorithms. The device will be equipped with the Sony IMX890, a 50MP sensor used in OnePlus' flagship model, the OnePlus 11 5G.

As per the reports, The OnePlus Nord 3, serving as the successor to the popular Nord 2, is expected to feature a 6.74-inch screen with a potential refresh rate of 120Hz, and the smartphone will also include an alert slider.

ALSO READ: Google Chat prepares to roll out several new features: Here's everything you need to know

The device will also boast the same optical image stabilization technology found in its high-end counterpart. OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu recently mentioned that despite being a mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will deliver a superior photography experience by leveraging the core camera technology from the OnePlus 11.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in two color options, Tempest Gray and Misty Green, for the Indian market. Additionally, the device will offer 256GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and may provide up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is likely to run on the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk changes 'Twitter Rate Limit': Know why you're limited to 1,000 tweets per day?

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 will be released in two versions in India. The base variant is anticipated to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with a speculated price of Rs 32,999. However, it is advisable to await the official announcement from the company for accurate details regarding the device's pricing and specifications.

Latest Technology News